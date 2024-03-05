Top 10 best Pakistani dramas that you can watch on MX Player
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Halki Si Khalish is an unusual story that revolves around a marriage proposal that goes to the wrong person.
Ibn-E-Hawwa follows a widow who navigates a contract marriage and societal complexities in a Pakistani community.
Bin Roye is the story of a woman whose love for her cousin clashes with his feelings for another, leading to heartbreak and family drama.
Intertwined lives grapple with love, family dynamics, and the consequences of difficult choices in Woh Aik Pal.
Nazr-E-Bad follows a family that faces supernatural forces and black magic after a vengeful action fueled by heartbreak.
Kisay Chahoon is the story of a couple who gets separated due to the disapproval from the families.
Kissey Apna Kahein is the story of a controlling father who clashes with his daughters who desire independence.
Mere Meherban revolves around the contrasting lives of two families showcasing familial struggles.
Kathputli follows the story of a woman named Mehrunissa living in a patriarchal society.
