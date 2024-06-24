Top 10 best Pan Indian movies to stream on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
| Jun 24, 2024
Baahubali Series is an epic saga of power, betrayal, and heroism in the kingdom of Mahishmati. On Hotstar.
Pushpa: The Rise follows the story of Pushpa Raj, a smuggler rising through the ranks in the red sandalwood underworld. On Prime Video.
RRR is a fictional account of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem uniting to fight British oppression. On Netflix.
Salaar is an action thriller set in a fictional city following the story of a gang leader’s revenge for his dying friend. On Netflix.
Dangal is an inspirational biopic of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat training his daughters to become world-class wrestlers. On Prime Video.
Pathaan is a spy thriller featuring an exiled RAW agent returning to thwart a major threat to India. On Prime Video.
Adipurush is a mythological epic retelling the story of Lord Rama's quest to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. On Netflix.
2.0 is a sci-fi spectacle where the scientist Dr. Vaseegaran and his robot Chitti battle a powerful entity threatening. On Prime Video.
Ponniyin Selvan is a drama based depicting the early life of Arulmozhivarman, who becomes the great Chola emperor Rajaraja. On Prime Video.
K.G.F, a gritty tale of Rocky, a young man rising from the streets to dominate the gold mining mafia in the Kolar Gold Fields. On Hotstar.
