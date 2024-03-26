Top 10 best Prakash Raj performances to watch on OTT today
Nishant
| Mar 26, 2024
Prakash Raj is a veteran of both South Indian and Bollywood film, especially known for his villain roles in movies.
As the actor turns 59 years old, we take a look at some of his best performances.
Prakash’s portrayal of a struggling silk weaver in Kanchivaram earned him a National Film Award for Best Actor. On Zee5.
Iruvar saw him play a cunning politician in this Mani Ratnam-directed Tamil film. On Hotstar.
In Bommarillu, he excelled as a controlling father in this Telugu romantic drama. On Prime Video.
Anniyan saw him deliver a memorable performance as a psychiatrist in the Tamil psychological thriller. On Zee5.
He showcased his emotional depth as a doting father in the Tamil family drama, Abhiyum Naanum on Prime Video.
Oggarane, saw him playing a middle-aged chef who finds love through food in this Kannada film. On Sun NXT.
Prakash demonstrated versatility as a menacing antagonist in the Bollywood action film, Singham. On Prime Video.
Antahpuram is a drama about a woman trapped in a village after her husband's death with Prakash playing the main antagonist in the movie. On Sun NXT.
Paragu was another Telugu movie in which he played the role of an overprotective father. On Netflix.
