Top 10 best psychological thrillers to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT platforms for the perfect weekend

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2024

Andhadhun on Netflix is a must watch if you have not watched it still.

Raman Raghav 2.0 is a story of a serial killer and will make you appreciate the way it has been shot.

Radhika Apte starrer Phobia is about an artist who becomes paranoid. Watch on Prime Video.

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla on Netflix will keep you glued to the screens with their plot.

Drishya is a story of a man who willing to does anything for his family. On Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ek Hasina Thi is a story of a woman who goes against her lover. Streaming on Prime Video.

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji starrer Talaash: The Answer Lies Within can be watched on Netflix.

Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani on JioCinema is about a pregnant woman who wants to find her husband.

A Wednesday on Netflix will keep you hooked to the screens with its powerful storyline and plot.

Ugly available to watch on Disney+Hotstar is a story of a girl missing.

