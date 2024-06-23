Top 10 best reincarnation Korean dramas to stream on OTT

Jun 23, 2024

Born Again revolves around three individuals from past who get reincarnated from past and navigate their new life. On Viki.

Goblin explores the connection between an immortal being alongside humans with themes of reincarnation. On Jio Cinema.

Tale of the Nine-Tailed is the story of a nine-tailed fox waiting for his lover to get reincarnated for centuries. On Netflix.

Abyss involves the resurrection of two individuals and they lead to their relationship and lives. On Netflix.

Destined With You follows two lovers destined to meet each other and fall in love in the next life. On Netflix.

See you in 19th Life follows individuals who travel back to the past lives through their memories. On Netflix.

Reborn Rich is the story of an employee who gets framed and murdered but then gets reborn into the murderer’s family. On Viki.

The Legend of the Blue Sea features a mermaid and human love story including reincarnation elements. On Netflix.

Hotel Del Luna is the story of ghosts who with unresolved pasts but cannot head to afterlife after death. On Netflix.

Chicago Typewriter follows the lives of three individuals who get woven together in a period setting. On Viki.

