Top 10 best sci-fi web series that you can watch on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

Black Mirror explores the dark side of technology in unique anthology episodes.

Stranger Things is a sci-fi mystery set in the 80s with endearing characters and thrilling elements, loved by the fans.

Dark is a complex German sci-fi drama with time travel, family drama, and suspense.

Love, Death and Robots is an animated anthology with diverse sci-fi stories in each episode.

Sense8 follows eight strangers from different parts of the world as they discover they are mentally linked.

Time travellers from the future inhabit people in the present to save the world in Travelers on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero sci-fi show with adopted siblings with unique powers and family drama.

iZombie is a unique story of a medical student who becomes a zombie and solves crimes by eating brains.

The OA follows a mysterious woman who reappears after seven years with her vision restored and strange stories.

Alice in Borderland follows a bunch of young people competing in deadly games set in a mysterious version of Tokyo.

