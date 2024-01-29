Top 10 best short films on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
If Anything Happens I Love You is an animated series touchingly exploring grief and love. On Netflix.
Paper Planes is a heartwarming Australian short about a bullied boy who finds his wings through paper plane competitions. On Prime Video.
The Present is a Colombian tale about a young boy struggling to buy his dad a birthday present. On Netflix.
Kung Fury is an action-comedy that sends a Miami cop back in time to battle Hitler with kung fu. On Prime Video.
Two Distant Strangers highlights the social issue through a black man facing police brutality. On Netflix.
Canvas is a stop-motion animation about an aging artist and his final masterpiece. On Netflix.
French adventure I Lost My Body follows a severed hand searching for its body through the bustling streets of Paris. On Netflix.
The Phone Call, a chilling Spanish thriller unfolds entirely through a phone conversation. On YouTube.
Okja is a coming-of-age story of a girl and her genetically modified pig. On Netflix.
Love, Death & Robots is a sci-fi dystopian anthology showing us the possible future. On Netflix.
