Top 10 best shounen animes to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024

Amazon Prime Video’s anime catalog has grown a lot over the period of time.

Here are some of the best shounen animes that you can watch on the platform depending on your location.

Hunter x Hunter follows Gon as he chases after his dream of becoming a Hunter like his missing father.

My Hero Academia, a quirkless boy in a world of superpowers gets a chance to become a hero.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows two alchemist brothers who pay the price for using a forbidden technique as they seek redemption.

Vinland Saga is the story of a Viking warrior boy seeking revenge but finding a deeper meaning in life.

Demon Slayer revolves around Tanjiro as he fights off demons to save his demonized little sister.

Haikyuu!!, a short boy with a big dream takes on the world of volleyball alongside his team.

Assassination Classroom follows a class of students who become assassins to kill their tentacled teacher who threatens Earth.

Fire Force is the story of a special firefighter who fights against people who become infernos.

