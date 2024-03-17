Top 10 best shounen animes to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Amazon Prime Video’s anime catalog has grown a lot over the period of time.
Here are some of the best shounen animes that you can watch on the platform depending on your location.
Hunter x Hunter follows Gon as he chases after his dream of becoming a Hunter like his missing father.
My Hero Academia, a quirkless boy in a world of superpowers gets a chance to become a hero.
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood follows two alchemist brothers who pay the price for using a forbidden technique as they seek redemption.
Vinland Saga is the story of a Viking warrior boy seeking revenge but finding a deeper meaning in life.
Demon Slayer revolves around Tanjiro as he fights off demons to save his demonized little sister.
Haikyuu!!, a short boy with a big dream takes on the world of volleyball alongside his team.
Assassination Classroom follows a class of students who become assassins to kill their tentacled teacher who threatens Earth.
Fire Force is the story of a special firefighter who fights against people who become infernos.
