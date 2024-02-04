Top 10 best shows on Netflix to watch right now
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Money Heist, one of the classics and the most watched shows on Netflix. It's spin-off series Berlin also released recently.
Narcos follows the story of Pablo Escobar and how he became the biggest drug kingpin.
Mindhunter is one of the best true crime series as we get to know about some real serial killers, their motives and what really goes on in their heads.
Beckham, one of Fisher Stevens newest workers, famous for his documentaries this one focused on the life of famous footballer David Beckham.
Black Mirror, one of the most famous anthology series. Full of sci-fi elements taking a peak into our dystopian future.
Carol & The End Of The World is an animated dramedy that takes a look a look at how our world could potentially end.
City Of Ghosts is a mockumentary series, but for the kids. It's an animated series with great storytelling.
One of the best murder mystery series, Entrapped has a chilling setting that will send the thrills down your spine.
Hilda is an amazing animated series and a family show that'll left you amazed.
Love On The Spectrum is a dating reality show but with a twist that the participants are on the autism spectrum.
