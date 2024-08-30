Top 10 best South films of 2024 that you should watch now on Disney Plus Hotstar, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 30, 2024
Are you looking for new action-packed South movies to watch on OTT platforms?
Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu-Man, Manjummel Boys, Aavesham and more films that you can binge watch now.
Bollywoodlife.com
Here is a list of best South Indian films of 2024 that released in the first half of 2024.
Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki 2898 AD on Prime Video stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.
Bollywoodlife.com
Hanu-Man is a film about Hanumanthu, a petty thief who gains Lord Hanuman power. On ZEE5.
Bollywoodlife.com
Maharaja is a story about a barber who wants to punish people. Watch on Netflix.
Bollywoodlife.com
Aavesham on Prime Video is about three friends moving to Bangalore and how they get into trouble.
Bollywoodlife.com
Manjummel Boys is based on a real-life incident from 2006. Available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Bollywoodlife.com
Premalu streaming on Aha is about a young man who plans to move to the United Kingdom after graduation.
Bollywoodlife.com
Ayalaan on Sun NXT is a story about a lost alien who seeks help from a farmer.
Bollywoodlife.com
