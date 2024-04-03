Top 10 best South Indian action thriller movies on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
Vikram follows a special agent investigating a murder committed by a group of serial killers. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The KGF series follows a gangster named Rocky and his rise to power. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saaho features Prabhas playing a cop investigating mysterious deaths in a fictional city. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leo features Vijay playing the role of a cafe owner entangled in the criminal underworld. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Acharya revolves around a vigilante fighting for his villagers against a corrupt businessman. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha is the story of Vikram and Vedha, a police officer and a murderer going up against each other. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pushpa: The Rise is the story of a smuggler named Pushpa Raj climbs the ranks of the red sanders smuggling world. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakshasudu revolves around a cop’s hunt for a serial killer. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vada Chennai, a gangster navigates the criminal underworld in 1980s-90s Madras. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sarrainodu is the story of an ex-businessman stuck between punishing corrupt individuals and marrying his lover. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Maharani 3: 8 realistic aspects of Bihar politics portrayed in Huma Qureshi's web series
Find Out More