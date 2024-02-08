Top 10 best South Indian family dramas on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Drishyam, a south indian film with the best kind of suspense and thrill.
96 is a film which has made many headlines because of its interesting storyline.
Jersey, whose Hindi remake has also been made by Bollywood, is available on OTT.
Kumbalangi nights was loved by the audiences at the time of its release. It's a must watch!
Oh Baby is a fantasy comedy which can be watched to relax your mood.
Sorarai pottru is an inspiring tale with brilliant performances of the actors.
Middle class melodies is a good South Indian pick from films.
The great Indian kitchen is a Malayalam film that shows the story of a newly wed woman.
Nayattu was appreciated for its screenplay and direction. It's available on OTT platforms.
Karnan features Dhanush as a village boy who fights for the right of the people.
