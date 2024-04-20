Top 10 best South Indian love stories to watch with your partner on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 20, 2024
Dear Comrade stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in main roles. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Fidaa is a romantic comedy film streaming on Netflix that will give you a perfect weekend.
Majili is a heart-touching love story that will keep you glued.
Minnale on Amazon Prime Video will make you fall for your partner even more.
Ninnu Kori is a romantic-comedy drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Sita Ramam is a Telugu romance-drama that proves love has no boundaries.
Premam is coming of age romance film that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Ok Kanmani is the Tamil version of Ok Jaanu and you can stream it on Netflix.
96 on Amazon Prime Video is the story of two college friends who meet after ages.
Tholi Prema is one of the best romantic movies to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
