Top 10 Best South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 29, 2024
Arjun Reddy on Disney Plus Hotstar is a true love story.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara will give you goosebumps.
Hi Papa on Netflix features Nani and Mrunal Thakur in main roles. This film will keep you glued.
Baahubali: The Beginning stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in main roles.
Rangasthalam is a heart warming film.
KGF: Chapter 1 is one of the best films so far.
Oh! Baby stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu will touch your hearts.
Lucifer on Sony Liv stars Mohanlal in main role.
Theri on YouTube stars Thalapathy Vijay in lead role.
Baahubali The Beginning and Baahubali The Conclusion can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.
