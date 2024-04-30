Top 10 best South Indian movies of all time to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 30, 2024
Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in main roles. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ustad Hotel on Disney Plus Hotstar is a heartwarming film.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
96 is a romance drama starring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asuran is a dark and gripping drama that can be watched on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shivaji The Boss streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar stars Rajinikanth in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kamal Haasan's Dasavathaaram played 10 roles in this film. Stream on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Banglore Days is a perfect Malayalam comedy drama. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chandramukhi is one of the most iconic films. On Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mohanlal's Drishyam is quite surprising. Watch on Jiocinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Best South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More