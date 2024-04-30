Top 10 best South Indian movies of all time to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in main roles. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ustad Hotel on Disney Plus Hotstar is a heartwarming film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

96 is a romance drama starring Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran is a dark and gripping drama that can be watched on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shivaji The Boss streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar stars Rajinikanth in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan's Dasavathaaram played 10 roles in this film. Stream on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Banglore Days is a perfect Malayalam comedy drama. Available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandramukhi is one of the most iconic films. On Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha stars Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mohanlal's Drishyam is quite surprising. Watch on Jiocinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Best South Indian movies dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More