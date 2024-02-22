Top 10 best South Indian period movies to watch on Disney+Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi's Syre Raa Narasimha on Prime Video is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

SS Rajamouli's RRR stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in main roles. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.

Rudhramadevi on Prime Video and ZEE5 stars Anushka Shetty in main role.

Magadheera stars Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in main roles. Watch on YouTube.

Baahubali stars Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in main roles. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's Baahubali 2 is available on Netflix.

Mamangam stars Mammootty in main roles and is available to watch on Prime Video.

Gautamiputra Satakrani on Disney+Hotstar is about a powerful king from Satavahana dynasty.

Urumi is on ZEE5 and is about a warrior whose father gets killed by Vasco Da gama.

Kochadaiiyaan stars Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone in main roles. Watch on Jio Cinema.

Ponniyin Selvan on Amazon Prime Video is a Mani Ratnam film.

