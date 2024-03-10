Top 10 best South Indian short films on YouTube and Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn features actors Parthiban and Trisha in a 12-minute romance sequel on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sainma is a heart-touching Telugu short film about the bond between a grandmother and her grandson in Telugu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thorth directed by Arun Varghese, is a Malayalam short film exploring people's lives in a small village on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prematho Vikram is a Telugu short film that was recently released on YouTube as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Elephant Whisperers follows a couple who likes to take care of elephants in South India and devote their whole life to that. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kadhal Ondru Kanden is a thought-provoking short film on YouTube that will leave you emotional

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, is another Malayalam short film on YT that gives a glimpse into the life of a schoolboy and his dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maa, directed by Sarjun KM, a Tamil short film that portrays the complex emotions of a mother on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anukokunda is a suspenseful Telugu short film with unexpected twists on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moonnamidam, a Malayalam thriller revolving around a mysterious incident in a village.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Best Korean dramas to watch based on your zodiac sign

 

 Find Out More