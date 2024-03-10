Top 10 best South Indian short films on YouTube and Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn features actors Parthiban and Trisha in a 12-minute romance sequel on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sainma is a heart-touching Telugu short film about the bond between a grandmother and her grandson in Telugu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thorth directed by Arun Varghese, is a Malayalam short film exploring people's lives in a small village on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prematho Vikram is a Telugu short film that was recently released on YouTube as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Elephant Whisperers follows a couple who likes to take care of elephants in South India and devote their whole life to that. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kadhal Ondru Kanden is a thought-provoking short film on YouTube that will leave you emotional
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanneer Mathan Dinangal, is another Malayalam short film on YT that gives a glimpse into the life of a schoolboy and his dreams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maa, directed by Sarjun KM, a Tamil short film that portrays the complex emotions of a mother on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anukokunda is a suspenseful Telugu short film with unexpected twists on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moonnamidam, a Malayalam thriller revolving around a mysterious incident in a village.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Korean dramas to watch based on your zodiac sign
Find Out More