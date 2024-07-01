Top 10 best South psychological thrillers to stream on Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Ratsasan, an aspiring filmmaker-turned-police officer hunts a serial killer targeting school girls. On Hotstar.

U-Turn follows a journalist who investigates traffic rule violators and gets entangled in mysterious deaths linked to a flyover. On Zee5.

Anjaam Pathiraa, a criminologist aids the police in tracking down a serial killer in this suspenseful crime thriller. On Aha.

Kavaludaari, a traffic cop discovers decades-old human bones and sets out to unravel a complex mystery. On Prime Video.

13B: Fear Has a New Address family moves into a new apartment where strange events align with a TV show. On Hotstar.

Psycho is the story of a blind man who endeavors to rescue his kidnapped lover from a psychopathic killer. On Netflix.

Awe! intertwines multiple stories with psychological and supernatural themes. On Netflix.

Lucia follows a man whose reality and dreams merge after taking a mysterious pill, featuring a narrative rich with twists and layers. On Sun NXT.

Andhaghaaram is an atmospheric thriller connecting the lives of a blind librarian, a cricket coach, and a psychiatrist. On Netflix.

Game Over, a game designer with PTSD faces a life-threatening situation, blending psychological horror with suspense. On Netflix.

