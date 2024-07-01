Top 10 best South psychological thrillers to stream on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 01, 2024
Ratsasan, an aspiring filmmaker-turned-police officer hunts a serial killer targeting school girls. On Hotstar.
U-Turn follows a journalist who investigates traffic rule violators and gets entangled in mysterious deaths linked to a flyover. On Zee5.
Anjaam Pathiraa, a criminologist aids the police in tracking down a serial killer in this suspenseful crime thriller. On Aha.
Kavaludaari, a traffic cop discovers decades-old human bones and sets out to unravel a complex mystery. On Prime Video.
13B: Fear Has a New Address family moves into a new apartment where strange events align with a TV show. On Hotstar.
Psycho is the story of a blind man who endeavors to rescue his kidnapped lover from a psychopathic killer. On Netflix.
Awe! intertwines multiple stories with psychological and supernatural themes. On Netflix.
Lucia follows a man whose reality and dreams merge after taking a mysterious pill, featuring a narrative rich with twists and layers. On Sun NXT.
Andhaghaaram is an atmospheric thriller connecting the lives of a blind librarian, a cricket coach, and a psychiatrist. On Netflix.
Game Over, a game designer with PTSD faces a life-threatening situation, blending psychological horror with suspense. On Netflix.
