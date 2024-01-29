Top 10 best Studio Ghibli anime movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024

Two sisters befriend a gentle forest spirit in My Neighbor Totoro, a heartwarming Studio Ghibli classic.

Spirited Away is the story of a magical young girl in this Oscar-winning movie.

Kiki's Delivery Service is a coming-of-age story of a young witch who starts a delivery service.

Princess Mononoke is an epic fantasy about a prince caught between humans and forest spirits.

Howl's Moving Castle is a movie about self-discovery featuring a young woman and a powerful wizard.

Grave of the Fireflies is a heartbreaking movie of the struggle to survive two brothers in a war-ridden world.

Ponyo is the story of a goldfish princess and a human boy on a magical journey.

The Wind Rises is inspired by the real-life designer of Japan's Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter.

From Up on Poppy Hill is another coming-of-age story set in an ever-changing world.

Whisper of the Heart follows a young girl as she discovers the joy of reading and writing.

