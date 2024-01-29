Top 10 best Studio Ghibli anime movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Two sisters befriend a gentle forest spirit in My Neighbor Totoro, a heartwarming Studio Ghibli classic.
Spirited Away is the story of a magical young girl in this Oscar-winning movie.
Kiki's Delivery Service is a coming-of-age story of a young witch who starts a delivery service.
Princess Mononoke is an epic fantasy about a prince caught between humans and forest spirits.
Howl's Moving Castle is a movie about self-discovery featuring a young woman and a powerful wizard.
Grave of the Fireflies is a heartbreaking movie of the struggle to survive two brothers in a war-ridden world.
Ponyo is the story of a goldfish princess and a human boy on a magical journey.
The Wind Rises is inspired by the real-life designer of Japan's Mitsubishi A6M Zero fighter.
From Up on Poppy Hill is another coming-of-age story set in an ever-changing world.
Whisper of the Heart follows a young girl as she discovers the joy of reading and writing.
