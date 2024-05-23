Top 10 best suspense filled Malayalam crime thrillers to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| May 23, 2024
Anweshippin Kandethum is a Malayalam crime thriller revolving around a police officer and two shocking crime cases in Kerala.
Anjaam Pathiraa is on Aha and Prime Video. A series of killings set a criminologist and the police on their feet with investigation.
Irul on Netflix is a mystery thriller that will leave you thinking throughout. A couple takes shelter in a stranger's house unaware of him being a psychotic killer.
Unnaipol Oruvan is on Zee5. It is an action thriller revolving around a common man who seeks revenge on terrorist.
Kaapa is all about gang wars, rivalry for power and more. It is on Netflix.
Abraham Ozler is on Disney+Hotstar. A veteran cop is on a chilling hunt of a serial killer in this film.
Memories is on Disney+Hotstar. The story is about a drunken cop who investigates serial murder case.
Detective mystery thriller is on Disney+Hotstar and Prime Video. Suicide of a politician's wife becomes the crux of the film.
Atharva is on Prime Video. A policemen unravels major mysteries and bigger conspiracy while trying to solve a murder mystery.
The Malayalam version of Drishyam starring Mohanlal is on Disney+Hotstar. Georgekutty's life turns upside down as he has to cover up for a crime committed by his family.
