Top 10 best suspense thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Pink on Netflix is about a girl who faces false accusation after her lover is found dead.
Mission Raniganj on Netflix is about a minining enginner and his attempt to save miners who gets trapped in mine.
Jalsa on Prime Video is about two women whose lives changes drastically after an accident.
Chup: Revenge of the Artist on ZEE5 is about a pyscho killer who targets film critics.
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix is about a cop who tries to solve a new case.
Khufiya on Netflix is about Indian spy who gets assigned the job of catching a mole in her team.
Mardaani 2 on Prime Video is about a cop and a criminal.
Raazi on Prime Video is about an undercover agent who gets married to a Pakistani man.
Jaane Jaan on Netflix is about a mother who gets caught in an investigation.
