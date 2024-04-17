Top 10 best Tamil and Telugu comedy movies on Netflix and other OTT
| Apr 17, 2024
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is an action-packed family comedy about a good-natured man navigating life's challenges with humor. On Netflix.
MAD, a coming-of-age comedy following four friends as they enter adulthood, relatable for young audiences. On Netflix.
Lucky Lakshman is a family comedy about a young man's journey from ambition to contentment, filled with laughter. On Prime Video.
Nanban is a heartwarming remake of 3 Idiots, following three friends reuniting and reminiscing about college days. On Hotstar.
Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is a scientist's hilarious attempt to keep a secret from his girlfriend in this popular pick. On Hotstar.
Comali, a man awakens from a 16-year coma and struggles to adjust to the modern world in this comedic drama. On MX Player.
Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, a recent rom-com featuring a headstrong chef and a man seeking marriage. On Netflix.
Ante Sundaraniki is a rom-com about a Hindu-Christian couple hiding their relationship from their families. On Netflix.
Panchatanthiram is a dark comedy featuring a call girl hired for revenge, things take a turn for the worse when she's found dead. On Zee5.
Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi is a rom-com about a man who breaks up with his girlfriend and befriends his friend's girlfriend. On Hotstar.
