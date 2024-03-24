Top 10 best Tamil films based on true events to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 24, 2024
Jai Bhim stars Suriya in main role and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru on Disney+Hotstar is inspired by real-life events.
Kaadhal on YouTube is based on a true story.
Haridass on ZEE5 is a story of a father and his autistic son.
Vaathi stars Dhanush is loosely based on real life incidents. Watch on Netflix.
Bombay on Amazon Prime Video stars Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in main roles.
Aval on JioCinema is based on a real story.
Visaranai on YouTube is inspired by the life of an auto driver C M Chandrakumar.
Satham Podathey is a psychological thriller on Amazon Prime Video.
Kalloori is based on lives of three college girls who died during Dharmapuri bus burning incident. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
