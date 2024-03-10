Top 10 best Tamil movies to watch on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Visaranai is a hard-hitting docu-drama on police brutality.

Super Deluxe is a black comedy that questions myths and beliefs.

Power Paandi follows an aging stuntman seeking reconciliation with past love.

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 is a one-man starrer show with a murder mystery.

Sarvam Thaala Mayam is an inspirational musical movie about a Dalit boy's dreams.

K.D is a comedy movie that also tackles a sensitive social issue.

Mandela is a satire on a village election where a barber holds the deciding vote.

Natchathiram Nagargiradhu is the story of how love defies social boundaries.

Taramani is an urban drama about an Anglo-Indian woman and a young man.

Andhaghaaram is a thriller movie weaving together stories of a psychiatrist, a blind man, and a cricket coach.

