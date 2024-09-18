Top 10 best Telugu films of 2024 as per IMDb to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2024

Kalki 2898-AD on Amazon Prime Video has got 7.1 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tillu Square on Netflix has got 6.7 ratings and is about a hapless DJ has a one-night stand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaami has got 6.5 ratings and you can watch it on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hanu Man stars Teja Sajja in main role. Has got 7.8 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Committee Kurrollu on ETV Win has got 8.8 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Goat Life has got 7.1 ratings and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Premalu on Disney Plus Hotstar has got 7.8 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

35-Chinna Katha Kaadu is about a young mother facing challenges when her son fails to secure passing marks. Got 8.1 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Srikanth stars Rajkummar Rao in main role. Watch on Netflix has it has got 7.4 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darling on Disney Plus Hotstar has got 6.5 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Liked Vikrant Massey's Sector 36, watch best serial killer thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More