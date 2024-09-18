Top 10 best Telugu films of 2024 as per IMDb to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 18, 2024
Kalki 2898-AD on Amazon Prime Video has got 7.1 ratings.
Tillu Square on Netflix has got 6.7 ratings and is about a hapless DJ has a one-night stand.
Gaami has got 6.5 ratings and you can watch it on ZEE5.
Hanu Man stars Teja Sajja in main role. Has got 7.8 ratings.
Committee Kurrollu on ETV Win has got 8.8 ratings.
The Goat Life has got 7.1 ratings and stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in main role.
Premalu on Disney Plus Hotstar has got 7.8 ratings.
35-Chinna Katha Kaadu is about a young mother facing challenges when her son fails to secure passing marks. Got 8.1 ratings.
Srikanth stars Rajkummar Rao in main role. Watch on Netflix has it has got 7.4 ratings.
Darling on Disney Plus Hotstar has got 6.5 ratings.
