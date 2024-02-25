Top 10 best thrilling South Indian action films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

KGF series on Disney+Hotstar is a massive hit among masses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Asuran on Prime Video is about a man who struggles against oppression.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Master on Prime Video stars Vijay Thalapathy and Vijay Sethupathi in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on MX Player is about a fight between a police officer and a gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rangasthalam on Disney+Hotstar is about a period action drama starring Ram Charan and Samantha in main roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kannada film Ugramm on ZEE5 is about a man's quest for revenge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayyappanum Koshiyum on Prime Video is about two powerful characters who fight against each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai on Disney+Hotstar is about a young man who gets in gang wars of North Chennai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucifer on Amazon Prime Video stars Mohanlal in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire on Netflix is about a gang leader who makes promise to his dying friend to take revenge from criminal gangs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies and web series about serial killers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More