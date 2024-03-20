Top 10 best Turkish dramas dubbed in Hindi to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 20, 2024
"Establishment: Osman (Kurlus Osman)" The follow-up to Diriliş: Ertuğrul centers on Osman, Ertuğrul's son, who carries on the Ottoman Empire's tradition.
"Halka" chronicles the story of two young men from disparate origins who band together to fight a shared conspiracy.
"Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan (Aşk Laftan Anlamaz)" - This Istanbul-based drama depicts a romantic relationship at work at the international fashion brand Sarte.
"Brave and Beautiful (Cesur Ve Güzel)" - Journeying the engrossing narratives of the characters, provides an exciting and romantic weekend getaway.
One of the best Turkish television shows, "Aatish-e-Ishq (Vatanim Sensin)" shows Azize's struggle as a single mother in the face of hardship.
"Resurrection: Ertugrul (Diriliş: Ertuğrul)" - Tells the life story of Ertugrul, the father of Osman and a well-known warrior from the 13th century in Turkey.
A romantic comedy series called "Day Dreamer (Erkenci Kuş)" follows Sanem as she makes decisions and faces obstacles in life.
"Kaala Paisa Pyaar (Kara Para Aşk)" is a compelling story that centers on Omar, a police officer coping with his fiancée's passing.
"Sawal-e-Ishq (Siyah Beyaz Aşk)" centers on Asil and Ferhat, two very different people who are entangled in a web of crime and love.
"Maral, My Most Beautiful Story (Maral En Güzel Hikayem)" - Follows the innocent waitress Maral as she navigates the ups and downs of life at the well-known store Luna.
