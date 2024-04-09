Top 10 best-underrated sci-fi movies to stream on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Tenet is a mind-bending thriller that involves a protagonist who manipulates the flow of time to prevent a global catastrophe. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
During a dinner party, strange occurrences happen as a comet passes, leading to a series of mind-bending in Coherence on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Man From Earth is about a professor who reveals to his colleagues that he is a prehistoric caveman who has lived for thousands of years. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
12 Monkeys, a convict is sent back in time to gather information about a virus that wiped out humanity. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Snowpiercer is set in a frozen, post-apocalyptic world, humanity survives aboard a train that perpetually circles the globe. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Donnie Darko is a psychological sci-fi thriller about a troubled teenager who receives mysterious messages from a giant rabbit. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ex Machina follows a young programmer on a strange experiment which includes working with a female AI robot. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Looper is set in a future where time travel is invented but illegal, hired assassins called loopers kill targets sent back in time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Under The Skin follows a mysterious alien woman with dark motives who seduces men in Scotland. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 must watch short crime series on OTT
Find Out More