Top 10 best vampire-based Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2024
Kissable Lips follows a vampire who seeks to become human again by drinking pure-blood. On Viki.
The Vampire Detective revolves around a private detective who becomes a vampire and solves unusual cases. On Viki.
The Scholar Who Walks The Night, a vampire scholar, and a woman team up to fight evil. On Viki.
Vampire Prosecutor is the story of a prosecutor who becomes a vampire and uses his powers to fight crime. On Apple TV.
Blood is the story of a cold and unfeeling doctor with a dark secret that he’s actually a vampire. On Netflix.
The Sweet Blood is the story of a sophisticated vampire family struggling in a world with special blood wine. On Viki.
Orange Marmalade is set in a world where vampires and humans coexist with challenges. On Viki.
Hello, Franceska is a comedic story about the last of the remaining vampires trying to fit in. On Plex.
HeartBeat is one of the newer fantasy rom-com about a half-human, half-vampire, and a coldblooded woman. On Prime Video.
Vampire Idol is the story of a Vampire Prince gets stranded on Earth and becomes a pop idol. On Plex.
