Top 10 best war-based web series to stream on OTT platforms

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Medal of Honor, a Netflix documentary series profiles recipients of the Medal of Honor, highlighting acts of bravery in combat.

Generation Kill follows the First Reconnaissance Battalion during the Iraq War's initial stages. On Jio Cinema.

Our World War dramatizes the real experiences of British soldiers in WWI's trench warfare. On Prime Video.

Band of Brothers follows Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, from training to key battles in WWII. On Jio Cinema.

The Long Road Home depicts the events of a 2004 ambush in Sadr City, Baghdad, and the rescue mission. On Prime Video.

The Pacific focuses on three Marines in WWII's Pacific Theater, including Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. On Jio Cinema.

Generation War on Apple TV is a German that follows five friends in WWII Germany, navigating love, friendship, and betrayal.

Das Boot on Apple TV follows a U-boat crew in WWII, exploring the intense environment of submarine warfare.

Strike Back is an action-packed series following Section 20, a secretive branch of British Defence Intelligence. On Prime Video.

