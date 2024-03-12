Top 10 biopics on musicians to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant

Mar 12, 2024

Elvis was based on the life of Elvis Presley, his career and his dynamic with his manager Colonel Tom Parker. On Netflix.

Bohemian Rhapsody, won multiple Oscars with Rami Malek starring as Freddie Mercury in Queen's biopic. On Prime Video.

Andrew Garfield stars in this adaptation of Jonathan Larson's life in the movie, Tick, Tick... Boom! on Netflix.

The Soloist saw Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr. lead in a moving story about a musician battling schizophrenia. On Jio Cinema.

Clint Eastwood directs the tale of The Four Seasons' rise to fame in Jersey Boys. On Prime Video.

Jamie Foxx delivers a standout performance as Ray Charles in the movie Ray. On Jio Cinema.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was based on the life of blues singer Ma Rainey. On Netflix.

Rocketman revolved around Elton John and his journey to stardom and earning an Oscar for Best Original Song. On Prime Video.

Respect saw Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin, tracing her journey to becoming the Queen of Soul. On Prime Video.

Straight Outta Compton celebrated NWA and Ice Cube's impact on hip-hop culture. On Jio Cinema.

