Top 10 Bollywood and South films that are remakes of Korean movies to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2024

Saakini Daakini is the remake of Midnight Runners. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

James Bond on Sun NXT is the remake of the Korean hit film My Wife is a Gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharat streaming on Amazon Prime Video is the Hindi remake of Ode to My Father, which stars Hwang Jung Min, Kim Yunjin and Oh Dal Su.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amarvathi streaming on ZEE5 is the official remake of H which is adapted for the Indian audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Sethupati starrer Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum is the remake of My Dear Desperado. Stream on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Netrikann streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is the remake of Blind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan's Teen is taken from Korean film Montage. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan starrer Jazbaa is the Hindi remake of Seven Days. On ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Bollywood film Zinda is the remake of the Korean film Oldboy. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Godse is an adaptations of The Negotiation and Money Heist. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Stree 2: Meet the man behind Sarkata from Shraddha Kapoor's film

 

 Find Out More