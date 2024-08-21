Top 10 Bollywood and South films that are remakes of Korean movies to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 21, 2024
Saakini Daakini is the remake of Midnight Runners. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
James Bond on Sun NXT is the remake of the Korean hit film My Wife is a Gangster.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bharat streaming on Amazon Prime Video is the Hindi remake of Ode to My Father, which stars Hwang Jung Min, Kim Yunjin and Oh Dal Su.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amarvathi streaming on ZEE5 is the official remake of H which is adapted for the Indian audience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupati starrer Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum is the remake of My Dear Desperado. Stream on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Netrikann streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar is the remake of Blind.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan's Teen is taken from Korean film Montage. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Irrfan Khan starrer Jazbaa is the Hindi remake of Seven Days. On ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Bollywood film Zinda is the remake of the Korean film Oldboy. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Godse is an adaptations of The Negotiation and Money Heist. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stree 2: Meet the man behind Sarkata from Shraddha Kapoor's film
Find Out More