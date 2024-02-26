Top 10 Bollywood black comedies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Lootcase follows a man who finds a suitcase full of money, leading to chaos and hilarious consequences. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Johnny Gaddar is a satirical take on the Mumbai underworld following a wannabe gangster’s misadventures. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Blackmail explored the themes of infidelity and blackmail, with unexpected twists and turns. On Prime Video.
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe has a satirical look at Indian bureaucracy and the struggles of ordinary citizens to navigate it. On Netflix.
An anthology film with interconnected stories, Ludo features dark humor and unexpected connections between characters. On Netflix.
Peepli Live is a social satire highlighting the struggle of Indian farmers, using dark humor to address a serious situation. On Netflix.
After a hit-and-run accident, five friends decide to kidnap in order to bribe the police officer. On Netflix.
Dev D. is the modern retelling of the classic Devdas story with a dark and humorous twist. On Netflix.
Newton takes a satire on Indian bureaucracy and elections, set in a remote village. On Prime Video.
Operation Alamelamma is a chaotic and dark comedy about a government official trying to improve a village's sanitation system. On YouTube.
