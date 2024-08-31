Top 10 Bollywood classics on OTT that all movie buffs should at least watch once in lifetime
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 31, 2024
Dev Anand's movie Guide is one of the cult classics. The movie revolves around a tourist guide who motivates a married woman to take up her passion. It is on YouTube.
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's dhamakedaar film with seeti-maar dialogues Sholay is on Amazon Prime Video.
Amar Akbar Anthony is a masala film revolving around three brothers who are raised in different religious setups. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Deewar that had Amitabh Bachchan in his angry young man avatar is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been the longest running film in theatres and for a reason. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's romantic drama is on Amazon Prime Video.
Hera Pheri that will leave you with a stomach with constant laughing is on Amazon Prime Video.
Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! starring Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit is on Netflix. It has dramas, romance, comedy, tragedy and all of it.
The first instalment of Golmaal is on Disney+Hotstar. It is among the most successful franchises providing unlimited laughter and entertainment.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is on Netflix. The movie is for all the romantics who hopelessly believe in love.
Omkara is a revenge drama with lots of twist and turns. Watch it for phenomenal performance by Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor. It is on JioCinema.
