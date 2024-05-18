Top 10 Bollywood crime thrillers from the 90s that are a must-watch on OTT
Nishant
| May 18, 2024
Baazigar is a gripping thriller of a young man seeking revenge on a business tycoon by targeting his daughters. On YouTube.
Khiladi is a suspenseful thriller about college students who play pranks that lead to a murder investigation. On YouTube.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is a complex murder mystery where a man is falsely accused of killing his stepfather and must find the real murderer. On Zee5.
Ajnabee is a psychological thriller involving swapped identities and a murder mystery, starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Kareena Kapoor. On Prime Video.
Satya is a gritty crime drama following an innocent man who gets drawn into Mumbai's underworld. On Sony Liv.
Ghulam is a crime drama about a small-time thug who stands up against a corrupt gang leader to protect his community. On Prime Video.
Kaun? is a psychological thriller about a woman alone at home during a storm, encountering a series of strange visitors. On YouTube.
Jung is a crime drama where a police officer and a criminal mastermind clash in a deadly game of cat and mouse. On YouTube.
Sangharsh follows a rookie CBI officer trying to catch a serial child killer who escaped police custody. On YouTube.
