Top 10 Bollywood cult classic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's movie Andaz Apna Apna on Amazon Prime Video has got the cult classic status. The comedy film will make you go ROFL.
The first Hera Pheri that released in 2000 is one of the most loved cult classics of all time. It is on YouTube to watch.
Maqbool is on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has stalwarts like Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapur and many more. It received wide critical acclaim.
Taxi No. 9211 is about a taxi driver and a rich man creating troubles in each other's lives. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Dev.D is on Netflix. The film starring Abhay Deol is a modern take on Devdas. It has now received the cult classic status.
Another classic film starring Abhay Deol is Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! The story revolves around a fearless cop who gets caught and reflects on his life.
Udaan on Netflix is also one of the classic films that will leave you motivated to the core. It is of about a boy who wants to be a writer but is forced to work with his father.
Black Friday by Anurag Kashyap is on Disney+Hotstar. The film about 1993 Mumbai bomb blast was initially banned from releasing. Now it is a cult classic.
Bheja Fry on YouTube will leave entertained and how. The movie will literally fry your mind but in a good way.
Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi is one of the best Bollywood movies. The movie on Amazon Prime Video has truckloads of comedy and drama.
Rang De Basanti on Netflix is about a few college students turning into rebels for a cause. Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and more are a part of it.
