Top 10 Bollywood films and web series that are remakes of Korean films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa on Netflix is a remake of Into The Mirror.
Barfi on Netflix has been inspired from the Korean film Lover’s Concerto.
Jazbaa is a remake of the Korean film Seven Days. Watch on ZEE5.
Badla is an adaptation of The Invisible Guest on Netflix.
Ek Villain on Disney+ Hotstar is a remake of I Saw the Devil.
Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan on Jio Cinema is a remake of Boys Over Flowers.
Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan on Netflix is adapted from The Devotion of Suspect X.
Duranga is a remake of Korean drama Flower of Evil.
Dhamaka on Netflix has been inspirired from The Terror Live.
Radhe on Zee5 is a remake of the Korean movie The Outlaws.
