Top 10 Bollywood films and web series that are remakes of Korean films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024

Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa on Netflix is a remake of Into The Mirror.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barfi on Netflix has been inspired from the Korean film Lover’s Concerto.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jazbaa is a remake of the Korean film Seven Days. Watch on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Badla is an adaptation of The Invisible Guest on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Villain on Disney+ Hotstar is a remake of I Saw the Devil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan on Jio Cinema is a remake of Boys Over Flowers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor’s Jaane Jaan on Netflix is adapted from The Devotion of Suspect X.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Duranga is a remake of Korean drama Flower of Evil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhamaka on Netflix has been inspirired from The Terror Live.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radhe on Zee5 is a remake of the Korean movie The Outlaws.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated Indian movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More