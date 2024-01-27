Top 10 Bollywood films on OTT that will make you believe in love at first sight
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Kabir Singh on Netflix is all about love at first sight and eternal love. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's chemistry was like fire.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is on Disney+Hotstar. R Madhavan plays Maddy who goes to length to woo a girl he has fallen in love with at first sight.
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a comedy romantic drama starring Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is on JioCinema and has the theme of love at first sight.
Aamir Khan and Asin's Ghajini is also about love at first sight. Their love story begins but then we see him seeking revenge of fiancee's death.
Kal Ho Naa Ho had Aman falling in love with Naina at the first sight. But then he gets her to fall in love with Rohit as he is suffering from an illness. It is on Netflix.
Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was all about Sonia and Rohit's love story. She fell in love with Rohit at the first sight but the story had a twist. It was on Zee5.
Veer-Zaara on Amazon Prime Video was about an Indian pilot Veer and Pakistani girl named Zaara. Their love at first sight goes through major twist.
Main Hoon Na on Netflix has Shah Rukh Khan's character falling in love with Sushmita Sen's character. It is the cutest moment of the film when they meet.
Rockstar is on JioCinema. Janardhan falls in love with Heer and this love leads to self-destruction.
Tanu Weds Manu on JioCinema is a romantic comedy drama. It is about an NRI doctor who comes to attend a wedding and he falls in love with Tanu at first sight.
Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela had Ranveer Singh falling in love with Deepika Padukone at the first sight. It is on JioCinema.
