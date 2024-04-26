Top 10 Bollywood films that are remakes of Tamil movies, streaming on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 26, 2024

Ok Jaanu is a romantic drama film, remake of O, Kadhal Kanmani. It is on Netflix.

Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, Vikram Vedha is a remake of hit Tamil film with same name.

Holiday is a remake of Thuppakki. Available to watch on ZEE5.

Singham 3 featuring Ajay Devgn is a remake of Tamil film Singham.

Force is a remake of Tamil film Kaakha Kaakha. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Baaghi 3 is a remake of Vettai. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Bholaa is a remale of Kaithi. Available to watch on Prime Video.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Veeram. Watch on ZEE5.

Saathiya starrer Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi's film is a remake of Alaipayuthey. Watch on Prime Video.

Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini is a remake of film with same name. Watch on ZEE5.

