Top 10 Bollywood horror comedies to watch on OTT for thrilling fun

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

When it comes to horror comedies, Stree is the best. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's movie will leave you laughing hard and spooked at the same time. It is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a laugh riot. Watch it on YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhediya is a story of a man named Bhaskar who gets bitten by a wolf. Well, he then becomes a wolf himself. It is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Among the Golmaal series, there was a horror comedy. Golmaal Again is about the gang of boys led by Ajay Devgn dealing with a ghost. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The next instalment of Stree is Roohi. It is Janhvi Kapoor who turns a ghost for this one. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhoot Police is on Disney+Hotstar. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are ghostbusters in this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa is on YouTube to watch. It is about an NRI couple living in a haunted house and a psychiatrist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phone Bhoot on Amazon Prime Video has Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter as ghostbusters. Katrina Kaif is the ghost. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laxmii movie is on Disney+Hotstar. Akshay Kumar plays the male lead who gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender. It also holds a strong message.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phillauri has Anushka Sharma playing a ghost. The story is about eternal love and bonds that last forever. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhoothnath Returns on Disney+Hotstar has Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. He is a ghost who has his soul stuck in a house he once lived.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhay Deol's movie Nanu Ki Jaanu is on Zee5. It is a horror comedy that revolves around a ghost who takes help of a land mafia agent who tried to save her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian action thrillers on Netflix, SonyLiv and more OTT

 

 Find Out More