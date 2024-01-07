Top 10 Bollywood love triangles on OTT that make for an enthralling watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2024
Dil Toh Pagal Hai is an old-time classic Shah Rukh Khan love triangle movie. On Prime Video.
Manmarziyaan is a romance drama movie about Rumi, Vicky, and someone else in between. On JioCinema.
Gunday follows the childhood story of two friends who fall in love with the same woman. Watch on Prime Video.
Mere Jeevan Saathi is the story of Natasha who tries her best to sabotage the relationship of Vicky when they can’t be together. On YouTube.
Baajirao Mastaani, a period drama with a love triangle between Bajirao, Mastani and Kashibai. On JioCinema.
Sonam Kapoor's Aisha navigates the world of fashion, facing a charming love triangle when two best friends fall for the same guy. On Disney+ Hotstar.
A hilarious twist on the love triangle, where two friends pretend to be gay to woo a woman. Watch Dostana on Netflix
In Cocktail, Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, and Saif Ali Khan bring to life a modern and passionate love triangle. On JioCinema.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a masterpiece of unrequited love, sacrifice, and societal expectations. On Prime Video.
Pati Patni Aur Woh classic 60s film reimagined with a modern twist, exploring marital infidelity and a love triangle. On Prime Video.
