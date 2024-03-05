Top 10 Bollywood movies on Disney Plus Hotstar that you can watch for free

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Haraamkhor is a controversial movie about a forbidden teacher-student romance in a small town.

Mission Mangal is based on the true story of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, showcasing teamwork and determination.

Angrezi Medium, a heartwarming story of a father who makes sacrifices to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying in London.

Super 30 is the biopic about mathematician Anand Kumar who trained underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams.

Badhaai Ho is a family drama about a middle-aged couple who unexpectedly become pregnant, causing humor and societal judgment.

The Jolly LLB series are comedy dramas featuring struggling lawyers fighting for justice in the Indian legal system.

Freddy is a Psychological thriller about a dentist who falls for a patient and seeks revenge.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is the biopic of Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Bala is a comedy-drama about a young man struggling with premature balding in a society obsessed with appearance.

Shiddat explores the complexities of love and commitment through the stories of four interconnected characters.

