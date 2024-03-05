Top 10 Bollywood movies on Disney Plus Hotstar that you can watch for free
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Haraamkhor is a controversial movie about a forbidden teacher-student romance in a small town.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Mangal is based on the true story of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, showcasing teamwork and determination.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Angrezi Medium, a heartwarming story of a father who makes sacrifices to fulfill his daughter's dream of studying in London.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super 30 is the biopic about mathematician Anand Kumar who trained underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badhaai Ho is a family drama about a middle-aged couple who unexpectedly become pregnant, causing humor and societal judgment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Jolly LLB series are comedy dramas featuring struggling lawyers fighting for justice in the Indian legal system.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Freddy is a Psychological thriller about a dentist who falls for a patient and seeks revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is the biopic of Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bala is a comedy-drama about a young man struggling with premature balding in a society obsessed with appearance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiddat explores the complexities of love and commitment through the stories of four interconnected characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 dark comedy films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More