Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT based on coping with death of a loved one

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

In October, a young man deals with the consequences of a horrific accident in this moving story about love and grief.

A charming love tale, Dil Bechara honors life, camaraderie, and the ability to find happiness in the face of death.

Shershaah: An homage to Captain Vikram Batra's valor and selflessness in giving his life in the Kargil War to defend the country.

A provocative movie that explores themes of sacrifice, friendship, and patriotism via a past-present juxtaposition, Rang De Basanti.

In the wake of 9/11, My Name Is Khan is a moving story of love, resiliency, and an Asperger's syndrome sufferer's quest for acceptance in America.

Set against the backdrop of a fatal illness, Kal Ho Naa Ho is a poignant story of love, friendship, and sacrifice.

The moving drama We Are Family centers on love, grief, and healing while examining mixed families and the difficulties they encounter.

In spite of a terminal disease, a family's love and resiliency are showcased in the heartwarming tale The Sky Is Pink.

Goodbye is an emotional film which will take you on a roller coaster ride.

After suffering a terrible loss, a dysfunctional family reconciles and faces long-held truths in Kapoor & Sons.

