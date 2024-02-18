Top 10 Bollywood movies on social issues to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan touched upon many topics like farmer suicides, corruption and much more. It is on Netflix.
Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie Dunki on Netflix also hold a strong message about how the poor suffer due to migrations laws and are unable to fulfil their dreams.
Toilet Ek Prem Katha is on Netflix. The story deals with the issue of proper sanitation as the woman of the house demands for a clean toilet.
Pad Man on Netflix is about a man who creates a machine to make sanitary pads after he sees his wife using unhygienic cloth.
Pink has a very clear and bold social message to deliver. When a girl says 'no it means no'. Watch it on Disney+Hotstar.
Article 15 on Netflix starring Ayushmann Khurrana is about a cop calling for war against caste-based discrimination.
Thappad on Amazon Prime Video is all about domestic violence in any form is unacceptable.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Amazon Prime Video bats to normalise same-sex relationships.
OMG 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and more is about the importance of sex education and issues dealt by teenagers.
Ranveer Singh's movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar is about how pre-natal sex determination is wrong and so is female foeticide. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
