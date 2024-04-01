Top 10 Bollywood movies with the most tragic endings on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 01, 2024
The movie Devdas ends with Devdas' death due to his alcoholism and heartbreak. On Jio Cinema.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela was the love story of Ram and Leela which ended with the death of both Ram and Leela. On Jio Cinema.
Lootera tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a wealthy woman, the film ends with the woman's death. On Hotstar.
Raanjhanaa ends with the girl's death, and the protagonist of the movie being left heartbroken. On Jio Cinema.
Aashqui 2 ends with the death of Rahul, due to his alcoholism and heartbreak. On YouTube.
Kal Ho Naa Ho tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a woman who is dying of cancer. The film ends with Aman's death. On Netflix.
Dil Bechara tells the story of two cancer patients who fall in love. The film ends with Manny's death, and Kizie is left heartbroken. On Hotstar.
The movie Omkara ends with the deaths of both Omkara and Dolly. On Jio Cinema.
October tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a woman in coma, the film ends with the woman's death. On Prime Video.
Rang De Basanti ends tragically with the deaths of the students in a failed attempt to expose corruption. On Netflix.
