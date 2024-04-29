Top 10 Bollywood remakes of Korean movies to stream on Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 29, 2024
Murder 2 is a remake of The Chaser. It is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Do Lafzon Ki Kahani on ZEE5 is a remake of Always.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Zinda is a remake of Oldboy. Watch action film on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Radhe is a remake of The Outlaws. Streaming on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rocky Handsome is a remake of The Man from Nowhere. Streaming on Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Villain starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra is a remake of I Saw The Devil. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan starrer Bharat is a remake of Ode to My Father. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka available to watch on Netflix is a remake of The Terror Live.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jazbaa is a remake of Seven Days. Watch on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Barfi is a remake of Lover's Concerto. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian web series adapted from global shows to stream on OTT
Find Out More