Top 10 Bollywood thrillers from the 90s on OTT that you mustn't miss

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2024

Gumraah stars Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi in the lead role. Mahesh Bhatt directorial can be watched on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. 

Darr movie has Shah Rukh Khan playing the villain. And he became more popular than the hero, Sunny Deol. Watch Darr on Amazon Prime Video. 

International Khiladi stars Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna in lead roles. The movie can be watched on YouTube. 

Baazigar starring Shah Rukh Khan still is one of the most favourite thriller movies of all time. SRK as the antagonist always served well. 

Featuring Kajol in the lead with Shilpa Shetty in a cameo appearance, Baazigar can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.  

Koyla stars Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. This thriller movie is on ZEE5. SRK plays a mute man in the movie. 

Gupt stars Lord Bobby Deol in the lead role with Manisha Koirala and Kajol. The movie is on ZEE5. 

Gupt: The Hidden Truth is one of the most loved Indian thriller movies. It earned 8 filmfare nominations. 

Kachche Dhaage stars Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Namrata Shirodkar. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video and has a Pakistan angle to it. 

Anjaam starring Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit is on JioCinema. Madhuri here is the HERO. It is deeply disturbing. 

Yaar Gaddar starring Mithun Chakraborty and Saif Ali Khan is on Netflix. Saif is falsely accused by villains for crime he did not commit while Mithun plays a cop.   

Kartoos stars Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt and Manisha Koirala. This action thriller movie is on Amazon Prime Video.  

