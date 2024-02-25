Top 10 bone chilling crime documentaries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Delhi Riots - A tale of burn and blame on Voot is about Delhi riots.
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs the Underworld on Netflix is about Mumbai cops trying to take down don Dawood Ibrahim.
Crime Stories: India Detectives on Netflix is about four criminal investigations in Bangalore.
Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore on Netflix is about the crimes of a serial killer.
Indian Predator: Murder in a Courtroom on Netflix is about a man who did not let women live independently.
Money Mafia on Discovery Plus is about white collar crimes in India.
The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors is about Noida's famous double murder case of Arushi and the house help. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
Indian Predator: Butcher of Delhi is about a serial killer who openly challenges cops. Watch on Netflix.
Curry & Cynaide: The Jolly Joseph Case is about six deaths in the same family. Watch on Netflix.
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths is about a real Delhi family who were found hanging in their house. Watch on Netflix.
