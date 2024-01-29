Top 10 breathtaking Netflix Originals that are a crime not to watch
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
The Midnight Sky follows a lone scientist as he races against time to warn a spaceship from landing back on a post-apocalyptic earth.
Okja is a visually stunning fantasy movie following the story of a girl and her pig.
Mindhunter follows FBI agents who delve into the minds of serial killers, creating chilling profiles in this suspenseful crime drama.
The Crown is an over-the-top, lavish drama that chronicles Queen Elizabeth II's reign.
Russian Doll is a mind-bending series of a girl trapped in the same time loop.
The Witcher follows monster hunter Geralt navigating a world full of magic.
Squid Game is a show based on contestants facing deadly children's games in this dark and twisted Korean survival drama.
Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology series exploring diverse sci-fi stories with stunning visuals and imaginative narratives.
Black Mirror is a dystopian anthology series that holds a mirror to technology's dark side which offers chilling glimpses into potential futures.
Stranger Things follows a group of friends as they battle terrifying creatures in this sci-fi horror adventure.
