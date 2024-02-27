Top 10 car-action-based movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024
The Fast and Furious series populated the concept of cool car movies with more than 10 movies in the series. On JioCinema.
In Bollywood, the Race series was the first one that popularized the concept of expensive car movies. On Prime Video.
The Mad Max series also featured a lot of cool car chases in a post-apocalyptic world of a desolate wasteland. On Prime Video.
Shah Rukh Khan stars in Dilwale and also features exciting chases and car sequences. On Netflix.
Need For Speed is the revenge story of a street racer after he gets posed for a murder. On Sony LIV.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War features a lot of intense chase sequences. On Prime Video.
Drive, a heist film revolving around illegal street car racing starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez. On Netflix.
Drive is another car action movie of featuring Ryan Gosling and Bryan Cranston in the key roles. On Prime Video.
Gran Turismo follows the true story of a Gran Turismo player who turns out to become a professional race car driver. On Netflix.
Taarzan The Wonder Car is the classic Bollywood car movie, on Disney+ Hotstar.
